Q: How many legs does a dog have if you call its tail a leg?
A: Four. Calling a tail a leg doesn't make it a leg.
Q: Between email meetings, telephone meetings, web-conferencing meetings, and in-person meetings, how many kinds of meetings are there if we define an email meeting as not being a meeting?
A: Four. Pretending that words don't mean things doesn't make them stop meaning things.
meeting, n. 1. a formally arranged gathering 2. the social act of assembling for some common purpose
Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Of Legs and Meetings
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 9:00 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)