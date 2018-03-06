Tuesday, March 06, 2018

Of Legs and Meetings


Q: How many legs does a dog have if you call its tail a leg?

 A: Four. Calling a tail a leg doesn't make it a leg.

Q: Between email meetings, telephone meetings, web-conferencing meetings, and in-person meetings, how many kinds of meetings are there if we define an email meeting as not being a meeting?

 A: Four. Pretending that words don't mean things doesn't make them stop meaning things.

meeting, n. 1. a formally arranged gathering 2. the social act of assembling for some common purpose

