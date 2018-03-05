Let's Be Clear on What Trump is Doing and Why

Regarding the newly announced steel tariffs:Trump wants to take money out of the pockets of people who buy stuff made of steel and put itthe pockets of the shareholders of American companies that produce steel. That way those latter companies don't have to compete with foreign steel producers who charge less.Which, in terms of economic impact, is about as "America First"ish as 9/11.So, why? Why does Trump want to make a lot of the stuff you buy more expensive and do massive damage to the US economy just to pay off a few fat cats?Well, this is exactly the back-scratch I'd put out there for steel producers if I owned, say,and expected some reciprocity. I'm just sayin' (and we're justin').