File Under "Mistrial"

"In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed""The men and women picked to be jurors for the trial of drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman -- better known by his alias El Chapo -- have been granted special protections due to his notorious reputation. Ajudge ruled Monday that there were 'strong and credible reasons to believe the jury needs protection' and said that anyone chosen to be a juror would be anonymous and partially sequestered. The ruling means jurors will remain hidden from the public inside the courthouse, will be escorted to and from the trial, andto the defense, prosecution, or the press."Emphases mine.So, he's accused of crimes that he would have committed in, um,. Why would a New York judge and a New York jury be involved? And how can the jury be known to be "impartial" if neither his attorneys nor the public are allowed to even know