Linux Mile Marker

[A]ccording to StatCounter, a web analytics company that's been tracking end-user operating systems since 1999, desktop Linux has now reached an all-time high of 10.65% in the North American market.
It passed MacOS some (which isn't based on Linux, but is based on other "Unix-like" OSes, Darwin and BSD) some time in the last month or so.
And it's actually 12.72% if ChromeOS (a Linux fork that only loads a web browser) gets lumped in there.
One big driver of that seems to be Windows 10 users finding out their machines can't run Windoze 11 and switching to Linux instead of buying new computers.
I suspect not wanting to buy new computers in general is a factor. With RAM and CPUs getting a lot more expensive, so are the machines they get put into. So many people who would have bought a new computer five years ago aren't doing so in the same "my machine is a little behind the times" situations now. One nice thing about Linux is that no matter how old and (by today's standards) slow or RAM-anemic your old machine is, there's a distro that will make it at least usable, and likely pep it up to the levels you want.
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