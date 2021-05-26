Occam's Razor and the Wuhan Lab Hypothesis

Was the SARS-COV-2 virus created (or at least made infectious to humans) in a Chinese research lab?
Well, maybe, I guess. So far, it looks like a hypothesis, not a theory (that is, the method of testing/falsification isn't clear).
When looking at the hypothesis, Occam's Razor seems like a good starting point.
There are lots of versions of said razor, but here are three I'm thinking of:
Theodore Woodward: "When you hear hoofbeats behind you, don't expect to see a zebra." (He said that in Maryland, where horses were plentiful and zebras rare/exotic)
Bertrand Russell: "Whenever possible, substitute constructions out of known entities for inferences to unknown entities."
"The explanation requiring the fewest assumptions is most likely to be correct."
So, which explanation of COVID-19 requires fewer assumptions?
- That, like bazillions of other diseases (according to CDC, 60% of the world's known infectious diseases and 75% of new or emerging ones), SARS-COV-2 made a spontaneous jump from animals to humans via random mutation? or
- That, COVID-19, unlike any other past disease that we've ever known/verified/proven to have been the case, was created in a lab and accidentally or intentionally released into the human population?