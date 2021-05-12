Wednesday, May 12, 2021

"How long before hospitals are hacked?"


That's what Erick Erickson wants to know.

The answer: It's already happened numerous times.

And Erickson's diagnosis of the instant problem, as well as his prescription for solving it, are both dumb.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:32 AM
