Deprecated: CoinPayments

If you look in the right sidebar, the option to send me cryptocurrency via CoinPayments (affiliate link) is gone. That's intentional.

It's not that I don't like CoinPayments. If I didn't, I wouldn't have used an affiliate link, right?

It's a three things.

One is that they're starting in with the "customer verification" stuff, which I tend to reject on principle. If someone I do business with wants proof that I say who I am, fine. But this is gummint crap, and I do my best to avoid such entanglements. Your mileage may vary, and if it does, CoinPayments works quite well.

A second is that when I first started in with CoinPayments, I actually had use for their "merchant tools" interfaces -- I ran a couple of email marketing web sites that sold advertising packages and wanted to accept payment by crypto. I got out of that business, oh, a couple of years ago. Too much time for too little return; just not the kind of thing I'm good at.

A third is that while I still have an active "pay by name" setup through them that makes sending crypto to me easier, I just got a similar thing set up through my newly adopted phone wallet, Edge, so I don't plan to renew the CoinPayments one (at a cost of US $1.99) come July. Until then, if you really, really, really want to send me crypto via that route, it will get there.

Speaking of which, if I hadn't mentioned it before, I finally stopped waiting for Coinomi to start supporting payments via AnyPay, which is why I switched to the Edge wallet. I may not be a crypto whale, but I like my stuff to work the way I like my stuff to work. When I head to New Hampshire in late June, my expectation is that AnyPay will be preferred by vendors at PorcFest/ForkFest, and don't want to have to dick around with an incompatible wallet.

I'll have new links set up shortly for those of you just waiting to send me crypto love.