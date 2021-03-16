When My Hand is Fully Recovered ...

... I will want to celebrate with a new guitar. Probably this one:
I've never owned a Telecaster or clone thereof. Based on picking instruments up at the store and noodling with them, I know I prefer a semi-hollow thin-line to a solid body, and Grote gets great reviews on their budget guitars (I considered buying their semi-hollow jazz model for my "Mom Memorial Guitar before going with the Ibanez).
At $119 with pretty good reviews, it looks like just about my speed. I've put it on my Amazon Wish List, in case it would break anyone's heart to see me have to pay for it myself. But I'll also be keeping an eye on the used racks at my local Guitar Center to see if a Squier Tele or something similar shows up cheap and in good shape.