Too Short to Really be a Review: Five Guys Burgers

I've been putting off trying Five Guys Burgers for years, because frankly they're a little pricey. But being near a burger joint and never, ever, ever trying it was getting to me, so today I went ahead and ordered for pickup. Here's my review, such as it is:

Burger: I got the burger with cheese, grilled onions, and mustard. I won't say that I didn't like it. I did like it. But other than that it came on a sesame seed covered bun, that the onions were grilled instead of raw, and that it cost a good deal more, well, it was indistinguishable from a Wendy's double with cheese, onions, and mustard. I mean exactly the same taste and texture of bread and beef.

I happen to like Wendy's burgers, but if I want one I'll go to Wendy's. I can get the burger with fries and a soft drink for less there than I pay for the burger alone at Five Guys.

Shake: They serve one flavor of shake (vanilla), with a giant list of mix-ins that you can have as many as you want of. So I ordered mine with bacon, peanut butter, malted milk, and whipped cream.

It's a buck or two more expensive than most fast food shakes, but well worth it. I'll be going back there for shakes. Probably just swing by when I'm on my way to Wendy's for burgers.

And that's all I have to say about that.