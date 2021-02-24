It's all in the wrist (today's investment in gear, that is)





It looks weird, but after holding my hand the way it would go around the thing, I think it's a good solution -- the wrist and hand are positioned as if for a handshake, rather than palm-down, which should be much easier on the tendons and also minimize required thumb pressure to move around.





I've gone back to using a foam wrist wrest with my El Cheapo standard keyboard, but I'm considering also switching to this





real cheapskate (I bought the wrist rest for less than a buck at a thrift store or garage sale, I forget which). But if any of you really, really, really want me to try it out that badly, I've added it to my Amazon Wish List. I'm a stand-up guy who wouldn't want to leave you hanging with that kind of feeling, see?





The two item links, btw, are not affiliate links. If you buy either of those things for yourself, I won't get a commission or anything. They just looked like things that people other than me might find useful.