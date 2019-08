J. Neil Schulman died earlier today in Colorado Springs after a day or two in the hospital. He suffered a pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest, then multiple organ failure.





I never physically met Neil, but I've "known" him for about 20 years or a little longer, and hosted his blog for about 10 of those years.





Best wishes to Neil's loved ones. I'm sure that I'll be sharing some Neil memories as time goes on, and that others will too.

I do not have 100% confirmation on this, and I hope it's not true, but based on the best information I have: