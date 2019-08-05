Anyone Know of a Good @Cloudflare Alternative?

Literally, I woke up in a bad mood and decided someone shouldn’t be allowed on the Internet. No one should have that power. ... It’s important that what we did today not set a precedent. The right answer is for us to be consistently content neutral. But we need to have a conversation about who and how the content online is controlled. We couldn’t have that conversation while the Daily Stormer site was using us. Now, hopefully, we can.
Now we know the result of whatever "conversation" took place -- this morning, Prince pulled the same shit with 8chan that he did with The Daily Stormer.
I don't like either one of those web sites. What I do like is reliable service from providers who should be (and pretend to be) content-neutral. And Matthew Prince keeps proving that his service's reliability is a function of which side of the bed he wakes up on each morning.