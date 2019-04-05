Interesting





Winner will be announced at 6PM!@udsouthflorida pic.twitter.com/hkS2YbPRdu TICKET GIVEAWAY! TONIGHT! 4/5 Unlimited Devotion - Celebrating the GRATEFUL DEAD - at High Dive! TWO FULL SETS!Retweet us for a chance to WIN 2 TICKETS to the show!Winner will be announced at 6PM! @GloryDaysGNV April 5, 2019

So the tweet embedded below is a "re-tweet for entry in a drawing for free tickets" thing. Cool. I'm going to the show. So I re-tweeted.Then I looked at the other re-tweets. Looks like all or almost all of them are people who just scan Twitter for "this is a giveaway, re-tweet to enter" stuff, even if they don't live anywhere in the neighborhood.I wonder if the giveaway folks for local gigs look at that when drawing?Looks like it's gonna be a good show. Even if I have to pay to get in.W00T! Winner winner chicken dinner! See y'all at the show if you're cool like that.