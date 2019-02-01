You Know I'm Not a Fan of Roger Stone, Right?

But this "gag order" stuff is, pardon my Esperanto, bullshit.
Your free speech rights don't magically disappear just because a political hack in a black dress fears that your narrative, which presumably differs from the prosecution's, might reach as many people as the prosecution's does.
The pre-trial proceeding should not be a "public relations campaign,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said, adding that she's worried that Stone treating the pre-trial process "like a book tour" could taint a potential jury at a future trial.
She gave Stone and the government until Feb. 8 to submit arguments about whether she should impose a gag order.
I hope that Stone puts his contrarian qualities to good, rather than evil, use with this, and has his attorneys submit the following "argument":