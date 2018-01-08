They Say it Like it's a Bad Thing

President Trump is starting his official day much later than he did in the early days of his presidency, often around 11am, and holding far fewer meetings, according to copies of his private schedule shown to Axios. This is largely to meet Trump's demands for more "Executive Time," which almost always means TV and Twitter time alone in the residence, officials tell us.
The way I see it, there are two ways to view this, both of them positive.
- After a year in office, Trump has delegated tasks to subordinates and no longer has to ride herd quite as closely on those subordinates. He sets the policy, he makes sure they're implementing the policy, and when he's sure they're implementing the policy he cuts out some of the micro-managing in favor of more "me time." Nicely done, Donald. And/or ...
- Well, if the guy really is crazy as a shithouse rat, why the hell would anyone want him actually doing chief executive stuff? Let him go watch TV and rage on Twitter while John Kelly takes care of business. He can hit pause on the DVR when it's time to sign a bill or whatever, but otherwise leave the adults in charge.