Much Ado About Nothing

Lewandowski pointed to denials by both the film star, Stephanie Clifford, and a White House lawyer after The Wall Street Journal reported that the attorney arranged a $130,000 payment for Clifford as part of a nondisclosure agreement before the 2016 election. ... Lewandowski said that in "normal journalism world" a story with denials by two key sources would not be reported.
Yes, we all know that in "normal journalism world," if a mob boss/escort denies bribing/sleeping with a politician and the politician denies being bribed/slept with, that's be the end of the matter, right? Apparently "normal journalism world" is in an alternate universe.
Lewandowski is right that this isn't really news, though.
Everyone who cared one way or another knew that Trump was a lying, faithless horndog before he was elected ("I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it, you can do anything ... grab them by the pussy.") Maybe it made them less -- or more! -- likely to vote for him, but either way that all got settled up on election day. There's no one on the face of the Earth who can believably throw a "but I didn't know he was like that, or I wouldn't have voted for him" tantrum.
If there's anything newsworthy at all here, it's that some idiot on Team Trump thought they needed to shell out $130k to keep it quiet.