More on the Virtues of Steemit

I was skeptical of the Steemit platform and the Steem cryptocurrency when they first came out in 2016. I messed with the whole thing a little bit, then stopped bothering. I came back to it a few months ago ... and it's very, very nice, as I've mentioned recently. I guess I'd better get a link in to my Steemit blog before going any further, but the short version is that if you blog, tweet, etc., you should be doing so on Steemit.
The whole thing seems very complicated, which is one thing that put me off at first. I'll explain a little bit, but first another short version:
Steemit is a social blogging platform and you get paid for posting content there and for voting and commenting on other people's content.
Yes, it really is that simple.
Yes, when I say you get paid, I mean that I have personally converted my earnings there out of the platform's currency (Steem) and into a more widely accepted "mainstream" cryptocurrency (in my case, Ethereum), to the tune of high two-digit or maybe low three-digit US dollars.
There's no reason you can't do that yourself. It's free to join, it's not hard to learn to post content, and the more complicated aspects of the cryptocurrency are something I'll be glad to help you with if you run into problems.
Side note: This isn't just for political bloggers. I've made money by posting pictures of my pets there. Just about any subject, from pizza to porn, can be a money-maker and also hook you up with other people who are interested in the same things you are.
Some easy steps to get yourself started:
1) Go to Steemit.com
2) Sign up.
3) Create a short blog post about yourself and your interests, put the string introduceyourself in the spot for "tags," and post it.
4) Look around the place and click "follow" some other users who are posting content you like (three to get you started -- me, Kent McManigal, and Ian Freeman from Free Talk Live).
5) Post YOUR Steemit username in comments here -- if I'm not already following you, I will.
6) Likewise, post any questions you have about the platform here and I'll do my best to answer them. I expect you'll find the three faces of the cryptocurrency (Steem, Steem Power and Steem Dollars) confusing at first. I did. But I can explain it reasonably well and non-technically and help you start making money.
See you there.
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
More on the Virtues of Steemit
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 9:49 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)