As I write this,are starting.Michelle Williams (Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama), Christopher Plummer (Actor in a Supporting Role), and Ridley Scott (Director -- Motion Picture) are all up for awards for "All the Money in the World."But that movie shouldn't be up for an award, because that movie was never released. What was released was the movie that USED TO BE "All the Money in the World." After the movie was in the can, they cut Kevin Spacey out of it and re-shot his scenes with Christopher Plummer.No, I don't hate Williams, Plummer or Scott. But Plummer wasn't in the movie. He was in an on-the-fly remake of the movie.I don't know what the rules are for nominating remakes, but there should be a rule against pretending to nominate participants in one movie while actually nominating participants in a different movie.