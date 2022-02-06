There's a Reason for the Light Blogging ...

... and it's not a happy one.

On Friday (January 28th), our neighbor was told by her home health care provider, who didn't like her vital signs, that she needed to go to the emergency room. It went downhill from there, and she died on Thursday.

For the last few years, Tamara and I have been very involved in her life -- doing most of her grocery shopping, transporting her to medical appointments, etc. -- and Tamara was her medical proxy. So it's been a busy week-plus, including the last couple of days of helping her children and brother go through her belongings and start wrapping up her affairs.

Her name was Ruth, and she was a wonderful lady. My last conversation with her was by phone, letting her know what hospital TV channel to watch the AFC championship on. She was a Bengals fan. I'm a Chiefs fan. But I'm glad she got to see her Bengals win a Super Bowl slot for the first time since 1988 before things got really bad.

Anyway, things should be back to "normal" soon, except that I'll no longer be spending several afternoons a week sitting across her dining room table from her, having enjoyable chats. I'm going to miss that a lot.