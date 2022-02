... I do not understand, and therefore cannot explain, why cryptocurrency prices aren't soaring to previously unseen highs right now.

Between

Justin Trudeau's demonstration proof that establishment financial instruments are unsafe for anyone who disagrees with -- or might be mistakenly believed to disagree with -- even a "liberal democratic" regime; and establishment investment instruments taking giant shits over several regimes threatening to start an evil and pointless war;

why anyone wouldn't be converting any and all disposable "cash" to crypto (or metals, at least -- and gold and silver are looking flatter than I'd have expected, too) simply surpasses my understanding.