Now it looks like she's using a "credibly demand the whole ball of wax" parliamentary play to maneuver House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) into reversing position and supporting a ban on congrescritter stock trading.
Thursday, February 10, 2022
AOC is Much Smarter Than Many Seem to Suspect
I've written before on how US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) carefully and calculatingly remade herself from an affluent life-long politico into a "working class bartender" to get herself elected to Congress. Theatrics like wearing "tax the rich" dresses at at parties with $30k ticket prices may strike some people as dumb, and for that matter may not always work out the way she intends, but there's method to the madness.
