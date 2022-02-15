Airdrop Fail ... Try, Try Again

Yesterday was the deadline for my "airdrop" giveaway of 113 grants of 1,859 NORTONXIII tokens each. Total disbursed: Zero.

So, I'm extending the deadline to the end of the month.

Why do I want to give away a bunch of Ravencoin-based tokens? Because there are things that can be done with them after they're given away, and I don't completely understand those things yet. For example, some kind of "voting" function.

I can't really figure those things out until there's at least one other wallet holding some of the tokens. And I don't feel like dedicating a second device to installing another wallet/account on, re-downloading the blockchain, etc. Also, it would be more fun to try the stuff out with another person instead of just pretending to be another person. Additional feedback, etc.

If you'd like to be that other person (or one of those other people!), getcher NORTONXIIIs here.