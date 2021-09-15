Maybe I Have a Future as an NFL Odds Picker!

I'm playing FiveThirtyEight's NFL forecasting game.

In week #1 results, I racked up 69.9 points for my predictions (better than 99% of players -- 62nd place out of 4,764 players), while FiveThirtyEight's model came in at -36.3 points. I picked 11 of the 16 outcomes correctly. FiveThirtyEight picked six. Each of the games that I blew, FiveThirtyEight blew as well. But they blew twice as many as I did.

Unfortunately, I don't really have a model. I just went with my gut. But hey, if it keeps working, I'll stick with it!