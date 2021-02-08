The Latest Risible Argument Against Trying the Trump Impeachment ...

... comes from Ron Paul, presumably by way of trying to give his idiot son Rand's idiocy some covering fire:

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is required by the Constitution to preside, has by refusing to participate made it clear that he does not consider the upcoming action in the Senate to be a legitimate impeachment trial.

Emphasis mine.

The Constitution requires no such thing. Here's what it requires:

When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside ...

Donald Trump is not the President of the United States. Joe Biden is.