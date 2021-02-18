Instead of, or in addition to, post-traumatic wrist arthritis, De Quervain's tendinosis seems to fit very well. Particularly the "snapping" or "catching" sensation when moving the thumb. Typing is a bit of a problem, but using the mouse is the real nightmare. I'm trying to take frequent breaks and either immoblize the area or put ice on it at every opportunity. I may need to take a few days entirely off the computer.
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Revised Self-Diagnosis ...
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 1:40 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)