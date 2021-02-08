Monday, February 08, 2021

In Addition to Writing, I'm Reading


Not unusual. I usually am.

At the moment, I'm reading It Can't Happen Here, by Sinclair Lewis (not an affiliate link).

The book came in for many, many mentions during the Trump years. I wanted to read it, and I specifically wanted to read it after Trump was gone rather than risk getting caught up in the heat of current allegory.

I'm about a third of the way through and finding it quite enjoyable.  I thought you might as well, especially at $1.99 for the Kindle edition.

If you've read it or are reading it, I've got no objection to starting an informal "book club" exchange on it in comments. Fire at will.


