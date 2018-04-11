Over the last few months, I've noticed a trend on e.g. talk radio. Many people are beginning every (or nearly every) answer to any (or almost any) question with the word "so."
Q: What's your name?
A: So, it's Bob.
Q: What do you do for a living?
A: So, I am an Uber driver.
Q: What kind of car do you drive?
A: So, I have a Mazda.
If this took place in my physical presence, I would have to mightily resist an urge to start slapping the "every answer must start with so" person around the room.
Usually in Word PSA posts, I include the relevant dictionary definition of the word in question. This time, I am stumped. At dict.org I find 11 definitions for "so," none of which resembles "a word intended for meaningless insertion at the beginning of every answer to any question."
