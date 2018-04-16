One group of enemies of freedom -- likely a few dozen racist idiots -- intends to hold a rally there on April 21st. I'll be greatly surprised if they number as many as 1% of the town's population.
I'm more concerned by the size and agenda of another group of enemies of freedom: So far, nearly 50,000 people (more people than actually live in Newnan!) have signed a petition demanding that the city government of Newnan ignore the First Amendment and suppress the rally because they don't want racist idiots to be allowed to spout racist idiocy.
The only difference between these groups of enemies of freedom is that one of them admits to being a bunch of fascists.
I don't like fascism, even when it masquerades as anti-fascism.
Monday, April 16, 2018
The Population of Newnan, Georgia is Somewhere Around 35,000
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 3:06 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)