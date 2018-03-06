Tuesday, March 06, 2018

Very Brief Libertarian Party Platform Committee Update


OK, the platform committee has got itself moved over to an email list on the LP's server. Its future discussions should be mirrored here if you'd like to follow them.

The committee will meet electronically from 8-10pm Eastern this evening via Adobe Connect. If I am not mistaken, this is the link if you'd like to observe. When entering the "room" and asked for a name, please preface your name with "zz" -- e.g. zzDonaldTrump. The purpose of that is to clump all the actual committee members together for easier vote counting, speaking recognition, etc. And also because observer status at a platform committee meeting makes you an honorary member of an iconic Texas blues/rock band with great beards.

Posted by Thomas Knapp at 4:56 AM
