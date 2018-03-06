OK, the platform committee has got itself moved over to an email list on the LP's server. Its future discussions should be mirrored here if you'd like to follow them.
The committee will meet electronically from 8-10pm Eastern this evening via Adobe Connect. If I am not mistaken, this is the link if you'd like to observe. When entering the "room" and asked for a name, please preface your name with "zz" -- e.g. zzDonaldTrump. The purpose of that is to clump all the actual committee members together for easier vote counting, speaking recognition, etc. And also because observer status at a platform committee meeting makes you an honorary member of an iconic Texas blues/rock band with great beards.
Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Very Brief Libertarian Party Platform Committee Update
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 4:56 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)