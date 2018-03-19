Is Donald Trump Suicidal?

President Donald Trump announced new steps to combat the opioid addiction epidemic on Monday, pressing for "toughness" in punishing drug dealers -- even if it means sentencing them to death.
"If we don't get tough on the drug dealers, we're wasting our time," Trump told the crowd, some of whom shouted "yes!" in response to his statement that "that toughness includes the death penalty."
Thing is, Trump himself is a drug dealer, engaged in the manufacture and trafficking of alcohol. And at least as of 2016 he was involved in several other conspiracies to manufacture and traffic in drugs, including Pfizer, Merck, Celgene, and GlaxoSmithKline. In fact, I'm pretty sure all of those companies deal in precisely the drugs that Trump wants to "get tough" on dealers of.
So if he gets the measures he wants, is he going to turn himself in, don orange coveralls to match his complexion, and request his legendary McDonald's order for his last meal?
Or are the rules he wants just for those other drug dealers?