Huntin' for a Good RSS Reader -- Again! -- Blues

Dammit: "Digg Reader is shutting down on March 26, 2018."I'm testing Inoreader (my old favorite before it got slow and I moved to Digg), NewsBlur , and the Slick RSS Chrome extension I used Slick today, and like it better than NewsBlur (forpurposes -- your mileage may vary).Tomorrow I will see if Inoreader has solved whatever problems it had that drove me to go to Digg.I remember not being a big fan ofwhen I tried it back when, but I may give it another look as well.Naturally, I hate paying forwhen there are so many "free" options out there, but I spend much of my work day hunting down stuff on the web and plugging feeds into an RSS reader is the best way I've found to do that. So I may fork over a little if I find the right app.