I had no intention whatsoever of buying the "petro," a cryptocurrency issued by Venezuela's Maduro regime. I don't want state-sponsored "money" in general or Maduro-connected money specifically.
But now Donald Trump says I can't buy the petro.
Anyone know which wallets/exchanges support the damn thing? I'd rather not go to a lot of trouble, and I certainly won't go to any great expense, but if it's reasonably easy and reasonably cheap I'll get some precisely because Donald Trump thinks he gets to tell me what I can and can't buy.
Fuck him and the horse he rode in on.
Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Anyone Know an Easy Way ...
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 7:09 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)