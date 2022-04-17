Starting to Prep My Midterm Election Predictions

270 To Win is my usual source for initial "these races might be worth watching" information.

Of the 100 US Senate seats, 35 are up for grabs this year.

270 To Win has 22 of those seats marked "safe" -- Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Dakota, Oklahoma (both seats), South Carolina, South Dakota, and Utah for the Republicans; California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Oregon, and Vermont for the Democrats.

The first thing to notice there is the Republican advantage -- they've got 15 "safe" seats to the Democrats' seven. Every "safe" seat is a seat that isn't eating up a bunch of money from the party's national committee, Senatorial election committee, national PACs, etc. That money can pour into the contested seats.



Of the 12 non-"safe" seats:

Three (Florida, Missouri, and Ohio) are marked "likely" Republican, and one (North Carolina) as "leaning" Republican.

Two (Colorado and Washington) are marked "likely" Democratic, one (New Hampshire) "leaning" Democratic.

Five (Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin) are marked as "toss-ups."

I'm not going to touch the "safe" states yet, but I'll be keeping an ear to the ground listening for anything that sounds like a sea change (how's that for mixed metaphorism?).





In the "likely" category:



