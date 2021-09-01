Update: Got My Platform Boots On ...

With Chris Rose as chair (and workhorse), the Libertarian Party of Florida's 2022 platform committee (Chris, vice-chair Omar Recuero, myself, Jonathan Loesche, and Josh Hlavka) are working through the platform (not necessarily in plank order) to produce a good set of suggestions for the delegates at next year's convention.

I can't speak for anyone else on the committee, but my goals include:

Getting similar subjects into the same planks; Imposing rational order within those planks (e.g. right to trial by jury would logically precede the right of juries to nullify bad laws in those trials); Reducing references to transient court rulings, statutes, etc. in favor of general principles; Improving the writing and making the writing uniform with respect to spelling, grammar, and style; Brevity within reason (that is, not using 50 words where five words are sufficient).

LPF members can follow our deliberations in real time in a sub-channel of LPF's Discord channel.





Anyone who'd like to see the recommendations we've actually passed, in situ in the existing platform, can look at this Google Doc





I'm always looking for advice, so fire away in the comments if you have any.