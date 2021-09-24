Happy Birthday to KN@PPSTER

This post is scheduled to go up 17 years to the minute (although I'm not sure if time zone differentials are accounted for) from the time/date of my first post at this blog.
Fortunately, the blog is not old enough to vote. Yet.
This post is scheduled to go up 17 years to the minute (although I'm not sure if time zone differentials are accounted for) from the time/date of my first post at this blog.
Fortunately, the blog is not old enough to vote. Yet.
|
Get your Libertarian Clothing
To the extent possible under law, Thomas L. Knapp has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to KN@PPSTER. This work is published from: United States.