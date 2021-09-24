Friday, September 24, 2021

Happy Birthday to KN@PPSTER


This post is scheduled to go up 17 years to the minute (although I'm not sure if time zone differentials are accounted for) from the time/date of my first post at this blog.

Fortunately, the blog is not old enough to vote. Yet.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 4:32 PM
