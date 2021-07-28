Own Goal, Kim Reynolds Edition

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds tries to pin the blame for rising COVID-19 case numbers on un-vaccinated immigrants.

Part of the problem is the southern border is open and we've got 88 countries that are coming across the border and they don't have vaccines so none of them are vaccinated and they're getting dispersed throughout the country.









Q: Should the U.S. build a wall along the southern border?





Reynolds: "Yes."





Q: Should local law enforcement be allowed to detain illegal immigrants for minor crimes and transfer them to federal immigration authorities?





Reynolds: "Yes."





Q: Should working illegal immigrants be given temporary amnesty?





Reynolds: "No."





Q: Should the U.S. increase restrictions on its current border security policy?





Reynolds: "Yes."





The US government and most state governments are doing everything short of mass roundups at gunpoint to get people vaccinated.





But based on the "leadership" of authoritarians like Reynolds, immigrants have no particular reason to believe that ICE won't have paddy wagons waiting out back to pack full of brownish, Spanish-speaking people who show up at vaccination locations without "their papers in order."

Let's assume, for the sake of argument, that she's right. I doubt it, but she doesn't have to be wrong for her claim to be self-damning.