Got the results of my chest X-ray. Straight paste from the online chart:
EXAM: XR CHEST 2 VIEWS
INDICATION: 53 years Male Dyspnea, unspecified type
COMPARISON: None
INTERPRETATION:
MONITORING DEVICES: None.
CARDIOVASCULAR: Normal heart size. Normal central pulmonary vessels.
PULMONARY: Normal lung volumes. Lungs are clear of consolidation. No pleural effusion or
pneumothorax.
UPPER ABDOMEN: Normal.
MUSCULOSKELETAL: Normal.
IMPRESSION:
NORMAL CHEST.
ACUITY LEVEL: 1. Routine: A normal examination or findings that are inconsequential.
All of that looks good vis a vis lung cancer or congestive heart failure. I had a "good result" stress test and echocardiogram a couple of years ago as well. My pulse ox runs about 97.
That's all good news.
But I've felt slightly short of breath, all the time, for several months now, ever since a two-week bout of really difficult breathing and terrible cough in January that I considered the "come to Jesus" moment on smoking (I quit doing that on February 15, with the assistance of Chantix, and was off all nicotine sources -- lozenges and patches and vapes, oh my -- by February 20).
Hopefully I'll get the breathing figured out soon.
Tuesday, June 09, 2020
The Good News and the Bad News
