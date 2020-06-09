The Good News and the Bad News

Got the results of my chest X-ray. Straight paste from the online chart:-----EXAM: XR CHEST 2 VIEWSINDICATION: 53 years Male Dyspnea, unspecified typeCOMPARISON: NoneINTERPRETATION:MONITORING DEVICES: None.CARDIOVASCULAR: Normal heart size. Normal central pulmonary vessels.PULMONARY: Normal lung volumes. Lungs are clear of consolidation. No pleural effusion orpneumothorax.UPPER ABDOMEN: Normal.MUSCULOSKELETAL: Normal.IMPRESSION:NORMAL CHEST.ACUITY LEVEL: 1. Routine: A normal examination or findings that are inconsequential.-----All of that looks goodlung cancer or congestive heart failure. I had a "good result" stress test and echocardiogram a couple of years ago as well. My pulse ox runs about 97.That's all good news.But I've felt slightly short of breath, all the time, for several months now, ever since a two-week bout of really difficult breathing and terrible cough in January that I considered the "come to Jesus" moment on smoking (I quit doingon February 15, with the assistance of Chantix, and was off all nicotine sources -- lozenges and patches and vapes, oh my -- by February 20).Hopefully I'll get the breathing figured out soon.