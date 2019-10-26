And Kamala Harris is boycotting a South Carolina criminal justice forum over it.
Because only Kamala Harris gets to posture as favoring "criminal justice reform" after "decades of celebrating mass incarceration, pushing the death penalty for innocent black Americans, rolling back police accountability measures and racist behavior that puts people’s lives at risk ..."
Saturday, October 26, 2019
Trump to Receive Award for Acting Like Kamala Harris
