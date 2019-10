Polling: "Generic" Doesn't Tell Us Much

A new poll ( h/t Taegan Goddard ) has Donald Trump running behind a generic Democrat 48%-47% -- and 51%-37% among independent voters -- for re-election in Ohio.But after a certain point, Trump won't be running against aDemocrat, he'll be running against aDemocrat.That's important.Of the voters who are thinking "don't like Trump much, a Democrat might be better next time," some of them already have "as long as that Democrat is or isn't [insert name here]" floating around in the backs of their minds.Also, once there's a nominee apparent, Trump and Co. will be able to focus their campaign strategy on thatDemocrat. They're already doing that to a degree (Biden is their main bugaboo of choice at the moment), but whichever Democrat they're attacking at any given moment is really more of a proxy for Democrats in general -- a "generic" target, one might say.Finally there's the question of just how motivated the voters being polled are. It's one thing toyou prefer aDemocrat. It's another thing entirely to get off your assfor aDemocrat. It's gonna be a little while before we see how good the two major party campaigns' Get Out The Vote games are.Trump won Ohio by 8.13% in 2016 after a cycle of zig-zagging poll numbers. Third party, independent, and write-in candidates grabbed 4.75% of the vote. As of this moment, it looks to me like he's reasonably well-positioned to win it again, albeit likely by a lower margin.