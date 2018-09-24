Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook is playing a increasingly big part in the effort to convince the public that he's the type of guy who might have sexually assaulted a fellow teen.
"Keg City Club (Treasurer) -- 100 Kegs or Bust."
"Renate Alumnius" (Renate being the name of a girl who attended a nearby school and whom Kavanaugh and friends apparently boasted of, you know ...).
And so on, and so forth.
That yearbook is from 1983.
Note to teens and pre-teens who aspire to someday be elected to office, appointed to SCOTUS, etc. ... don't even sign up for social media accounts. Hell, don't even use email.
No, I'm not saying that Kavanaugh's yearbook scribblings support his innocence of anything.
I'm saying that 35 years from now, you might be surprised at what feels innocent now but could be read then as confirming your guilt.
The Days of Leaving High School Foolery Behind are Over
