... is now available online in PDF format here. My bit on the Libertarian Party's immigration platform plank change is on page 5, and there's lots of other interesting stuff in the issue.
Of course, if you are a sustaining member of the party, you get the print edition in the mail before everyone else sees it online. Maybe I'll get asked to write more stuff for them in the future :)
Friday, September 07, 2018
That LP News Article I Mentioned Earlier ...
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 7:08 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)