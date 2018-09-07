"Thrombocytopenia."
Normal platelet count in blood is 150,000 or more.
Mine's 130,000. Probably related to the liver fibrosis that I found out about from the same research study (which also basically informed me that I've probably had a heart attack and didn't notice).
I'm starting to feel like Drew Barrymore in Santa Clarita Diet, only not nearly so attractive. I have an appointment soon with my primary care physician to discuss all this and am beginning to think that the whole conversation may end up being about hospice options!
At least I'm not at risk for ligma.
Update: On the up side, the pulse oximeter I ordered from Amazon via Purse (affiliate link!) on the recommendation of reader dL arrived a few minutes ago, and is giving me readings in the normal range (94-98%), even though I've been a smoker for ~35 years. So hopefully that heart damage the ECG indicates is minor.
I Learned Another New Word Today!
