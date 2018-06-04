After Scooter Libby (perjury), Joe Arpaio (criminal contempt), Dinesh D'Souza (illegal campaign contributions) and now prospectively Martha Stewart (lying to the feds) and Rod Blagojevich (public corruption), we have the answer. And it is:
Exactly the same thing, but you aren't famous enough to get pardoned or have your sentence commuted later.
"If They Can Do That to X, What Can They Do to Me?"
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 6:25 PM
