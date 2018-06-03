Film Theory

I haven't seenyet. No surprise there, as 1) it's not very often I catch a film on the big screen and 2) the onlyfilm I've really, really, really liked sincehas been(which I didn'tto like and thus missed on the big screen).I'm actually a fan of the idea of a Hans Solo spinoff. I might have to get out and see this one. But the point here is that I have a theory about why I'm seeing all these stories about it bombing at the box office. The theory:It'shard to separate the character from the actor who played him in the early films. Harrison Fordthat face, that voice, those mannerisms. Anyone else trying to pull them off is going to be expected -- by many, at least -- to offer an inferior impression of the original actor playing the original character.Personally I plan to give Alden Ehrenreich advance benefit of doubt if for no other reason than that I want to see whether or not he pulls it off by either doing agood impression of Harrison Fordconvincingly taking possession of the character himself. If either, I predict the latter (I've seen the trailer and the voice, at least, is distinctly non-Fordish).But I can understand why manyfans might decide to take a pass on it.