They're still abducting and caging peaceful travelers who cross the ruling gang's turf lines ("borders") without permission from the gang. I'm not particularly impressed that they're now going to cage them together as families instead of spiriting the kids away to separate locations.
But, there is an up side. The whole thing proves that Donald Trump does at least occasionally respond to public and political pressure when it's brought to bear heavily enough on one of his hare-brained schemes.
On the other hand, it's possible that that pressure only works if it gets his wife and his daughter on his case about the issue in question.
Thursday, June 21, 2018
An Up Side to the "Family Separation" Kerfuffle
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 6:43 AM
