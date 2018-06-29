A Draft Resolution for the 2018 Libertarian National Convention

This is first draft sample text, and of course I will be working with others to perfect it before asking the Libertarian National Convention to adopt it. Comments/improvements welcome:WHEREAS, Ross William Ulbricht was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in 2015 for the supposed crime of running a web site; andWHEREAS, the federal government's investigation, arrest, prosecution, and sentencing of Mr. Ulbricht failed to meet even minimally acceptable standards of due process and judicial impartiality; andWHEREAS, Mr. Ulbricht's appeals have been unjustly denied by the federal courts, up to and including the Supreme Court of the United States; andWHEREAS, the federal government's treatment of Mr. Ulbricht constitutes both a stain on the honor of the American justice system and a clear violation of the US Constitution's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment; andWHEREAS, the Libertarian Party supports the preservation of the constitutional rights of the criminally accused and repeal of all laws creating "crimes" without victims;THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Libertarian Party respectfully calls upon President Donald J. Trump to pardon Ross William Ulbricht and commute his sentence forthwith.