The blockade is by definition an act of war, imposed and enforced through violence. Never in history have blockade and peace existed side by side. From September 2007 onward the question of who started the war or who fired the first shot became momentously irrelevant. There is no difference in civil law between murdering a man by slow strangulation or killing him by a shot in the head. From the moment at which the blockade was imposed, active hostilities had commenced and Palestine owed Israel nothing of her Charter rights.
Oh, wait, sorry. As Jon Schwarz points out at The Intercept, that was actually Israel's foreign minister, Abba Eban, on why Israel was justified in attacking Egypt in 1967.