Everything You Need to Know About the Coming US Strike on Syria

“The Constitution vests the power of declaring War with Congress; therefore no offensive expedition of importance can be undertaken until after they shall have deliberated upon the subject, and authorised such a measure.”— Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 9, 2018
—George Washington
There is No congressional authorization to strike the government of Syria. #Constitution— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 8, 2018
The AUMF we're operating under now passed the week after September 11 ... No amount of creative lawyering, in my view, can stretch it to cover intervention in Syria. -- US Senator Angus King (I-ME)
To initiate a war of aggression, therefore, is not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole. -- Robert H. Jackson, chief US prosecutor at the Nuremberg Tribunal
Any questions?