Friday, December 08, 2017

But Then There's the Flip Side


Sometimes I get it wildly wrong. Here's the lead paragraph from my Garrison Center column of January 16, 2017:


“Elections have consequences,” outgoing US president Barack Obama once told Republican congressional leaders, and “I won.” He was right. One consequence of the 2016 election, in which the Republican Party maintained its House and Senate majorities and got a president of their own party, is the near-certain, near-future repeal of the Affordable Care Act, aka “ObamaCare.”


The rest of the column -- an "explainer" on the meaning of the word "insurance" -- is pretty sound, but yeah, I had a massive brain fart and fell into the (momentary, quickly dispelled) belief that groups of politicians actually mean what they say over and over, year after year, until they get the opportunity to act on it.

Posted by Thomas Knapp at 9:37 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou