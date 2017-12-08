Friday, December 08, 2017

A Serendipitous Garrison Flashback


So, Michael Flynn put in a guilty plea on charges of lying to FBI agents last week. The charges were laid pursuant to Robert Mueller's investigation of alleged "Russian meddling" in the 2016 presidential election. For some reason there are two elements here that most people don't seem to be noticing:


  1. Flynn lied about conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Aha! Evidence of Russian meddling in the election! Except that Flynn met with Kislyak after, not before, the election.
  2. The conversations appear to have related not to Russian meddling in the election, but to Israeli meddling in a United Nations Security Council vote.


Per the New York Times:

According to prosecutors, on Dec. 22, Mr. Flynn discussed with Mr. Kislyak an upcoming United Nations Security Council vote on whether to condemn Israel’s building of settlements. At the time, the Obama administration was preparing to allow a Security Council vote on the matter.

Mr. Mueller’s investigators have learned through witnesses and documents that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel asked the Trump transition team to lobby other countries to help Israel, according to two people briefed on the inquiry.

So anyway, I'm beginning my annual re-counting of The Garrison Center's media "pickups" for 2017, and this morning I came across a Garrison column I wrote two days after that meeting, concerning "foreign meddling in US presidential elections." Guess which country it fingers.

